Goose Lake Northeast controls the action and Anamosa in affair 53-23

Goose Lake Northeast didn't tinker around with Anamosa. A 53-23 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on November 30, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Anamosa took on Cascade on November 30 at Anamosa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.