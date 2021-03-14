Globe Gazette's All-Area girls basketball team

With a pause in sports, and area athletes' focus shifting from winter to spring, now is a perfect time to reflect on another exciting year on the hardwood.
For the girls, four of the Globe Gazette's 16 area teams won at least a share of its conference title and two teams advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
There's no shortage of talent in North Iowa.
This is a roster of some of the top players in the area during this season, picked by the Globe Gazette's sports staff.
While there's certainly more than 10 players from the area who could be included on this roster of standouts, these 10 (in no particular order) were some of the top performers all season long.
Jaden Ainley
Clear Lake
In her first season as a starter, junior Jaden Ainley played a large part in the Lions finishing their season down in Des Moines. The Clear Lake team had multiple standouts that played roles on the team, but it was Ainley who flourished this year. She averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Ainley helped the Lions go undefeated in North Central Conference play and was recognized on the IGCA all-state second team and the IPSWA third team.
Jada Williams
Mason City
Junior guard Jada Williams was the obvious leader of the young Mason City girls basketball team this season. The UW-Milwaukee basketball commit averaged nearly 15 points per game. But she didn't just show up as a scorer. Williams averaged 7.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Her stellar play was recognized, as she was named to the IGCA all-state second team.
Kealan Curley
Newman Catholic
After losing three starters to graduation from the 2019-20 season, senior forward Kealan Curley helped lead the Knights to another winning record. Curley was the catalyst for the success. She averaged nearly 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game in her senior campaign.
Rachel Leerar
West Hancock
In her senior season, Rachel Leerar was one of the top players in the state. Despite missing time due to a nagging injury, Leerar averaged over 22 points, over five steals, close to five rebounds and nearly four assists per game. The University of Nebraska Kearney basketball commit helped the Eagles finish second in Top of Iowa West standings and was recognized as first team all-state by the IGCA and IPSWA.
Lauren Meader
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
While the Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team didn't have the season it had hoped for, junior guard Lauren Meader was excellent for the Bulldogs. She led her team in assists (55) and steals (59) and averaged nearly 15 points per game. She formed a solid duo with fellow junior Avery Hanson to make the pair a challenge to guard.
Hali Anderson
St. Ansgar
The St. Ansgar basketball team was one of the two area teams that finished its season in Des Moines. Leading the charge for the Saints was senior guard Hali Anderson. The Northwestern College basketball commit finished fifth in all classes with 156 assists and second in all classes with 123 steals. She averaged 14.5 points per game and was recognized as first team all-state by the IGCA and IPSWA.
Jayden Frank
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Senior point guard Jayden Frank was a large reason why the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team earned its first winning record since the 2014-15 season. Frank, beside her sister Chloe and under her father Matt's coaching, led her team in assists (60), was second in rebounding (123) and second in scoring (12.3 ppg). The Iowa Central basketball commit was all over the court in her senior campaign.
Dani Johnson
Osage
There's not much to write that hasn't already been written about senior forward Dani Johnson. The UNI volleyball commit is the first player in Green Devils history to record over 1,000 career kills in volleyball and 1,000 career points in basketball. This season, she averaged 20.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She helped lead Osage to another share of the Top of Iowa East title and was selected to the IGCA all-state second team and the IPSWA third team.
Shae Dillavou
Forest City
Junior forward Shae Dillavou was a strong talent this season in the Top of Iowa West for the Forest City girls basketball team. She led her team in rebounds (171), steals (64), points (14.3 ppg) and shot 58.8% from the field. With one more season left in her basketball career, expect Dillavou's play to only improve between now and next winter.
Emma Martinek
West Fork
The final inclusion to the Globe's All-Area girls basketball team is sophomore forward Emma Martinek. She helped lead her team to a winning record and third place finish in the Top of Iowa East. Martinek averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and nearly three blocks per game this season. As a sophomore, her excellent play early in her career should have Top of Iowa East competitors on edge about the next two seasons.
Honorable mention
• O'Malley Fair, Riceville
• Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock
• Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar
• Ellie Bobinet, Osage
• Reggi Spotts, Mason City
• Chelsey Holck, Clear Lake
