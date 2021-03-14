Globe Gazette's All-Area girls basketball team

With a pause in sports, and area athletes' focus shifting from winter to spring, now is a perfect time to reflect on another exciting year on the hardwood.

For the girls, four of the Globe Gazette's 16 area teams won at least a share of its conference title and two teams advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

There's no shortage of talent in North Iowa.

This is a roster of some of the top players in the area during this season, picked by the Globe Gazette's sports staff.

While there's certainly more than 10 players from the area who could be included on this roster of standouts, these 10 (in no particular order) were some of the top performers all season long.

Jaden Ainley

Clear Lake