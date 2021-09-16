GHV's Frank solidifies basketball career, keeping focus on volleyball

Chloe Frank won't need to go through her closet and get rid of her school colors or anything that says "Cardinals."
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior is keeping it consistent for her collegiate plans.
Frank announced on Twitter on Sept. 4 her pledge to William Jewell's girls basketball program as part of the 2022 class. It is a Division II college based out of Liberty, Missouri.
"I fell in love with the coach right away," Frank said. "I really liked the campus. They had everything I was looking for in a college. They were very supportive."
It was a quick turnaround between first visit and commitment date.
Frank initially visited Coach Jill Slominski's team in early August, then went back to be around the student athletes a couple of weeks later and practice with the team. It wasn't too long after that she made her plans public.
For some, a month is a short time frame. For Frank, it was exactly what she wanted.
"After that practice with them, I made my decision," she said. "I had done other visits and nothing was similar to (William) Jewell at all."
Frank was the leading scorer for GHV last winter, averaging 12.5 points per game and was third in rebounds with 5.2. Frank, Liz Richardson and Kylie Anderson are the three players expected back that started at least five games from a 13-9 season.
There are early high hopes for what Frank envisions for this season.
"A lot of the volleyball girls are in basketball, too, so we've been working all summer long," she said. "I'd like to get past first round because I haven't done that my entire high school career."
It was imperative for her to make this decision before the first basketball game of the season. Still, it does not distract her from the current volleyball season.
Frank has been a menace on the front row for GHV, posting 2.9 kills per set with a hitting efficiency of .261 while also leading in digs per set with 2.7 as the Cardinals are currently 11-5.
"I've loved volleyball," said the 6-foot-0 Frank. "I really enjoy volleyball and competing as much as I can."
Meriel Leavy hasn't seen any dedication drop off from her star outside hitter. GHV's head volleyball coach understands that basketball is Frank's top sport, but the attitude she brings to the volleyball court doesn't make anyone question her commitment to the sport.
"You can tell she's still 100 percent into the game right now," Leavy said. "She's a great team leader for us. Her back row game has gotten immensely better and being a threat from the back row as well."
Frank could have at least a month of time left on the volleyball court. She wants to make it a month she'll never forget.
"We're all focused and I think we can go farther into regionals than we ever have before," she said.
William Jewell comes off a 12-11 season, shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has alternated over the last eight years of below and above .500 records.
Frank is ready to take her game to the next level. She plans on studying either marketing or fashion merchandising with a minor in Spanish.
"I just think it is somewhere new; I wanted to get out a bit," she said. "They had everything that I was looking for."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.