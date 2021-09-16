GHV's Frank solidifies basketball career, keeping focus on volleyball

There are early high hopes for what Frank envisions for this season.

"A lot of the volleyball girls are in basketball, too, so we've been working all summer long," she said. "I'd like to get past first round because I haven't done that my entire high school career."

It was imperative for her to make this decision before the first basketball game of the season. Still, it does not distract her from the current volleyball season.

Frank has been a menace on the front row for GHV, posting 2.9 kills per set with a hitting efficiency of .261 while also leading in digs per set with 2.7 as the Cardinals are currently 11-5.

"I've loved volleyball," said the 6-foot-0 Frank. "I really enjoy volleyball and competing as much as I can."

Meriel Leavy hasn't seen any dedication drop off from her star outside hitter. GHV's head volleyball coach understands that basketball is Frank's top sport, but the attitude she brings to the volleyball court doesn't make anyone question her commitment to the sport.

"You can tell she's still 100 percent into the game right now," Leavy said. "She's a great team leader for us. Her back row game has gotten immensely better and being a threat from the back row as well."