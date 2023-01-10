Garner-Hayfield-Ventura triumphs in strong showing over Buffalo Center North Iowa 53-31

Buffalo Center North Iowa had no answers as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura compiled a 53-31 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 10.
