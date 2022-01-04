Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rolls like thunder over Humboldt 60-30

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura showered the scoreboard with points to drown Humboldt 60-30 in Iowa girls basketball on January 4.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's shooting darted to a 26-14 lead over Humboldt at halftime.
Recently on December 21 , Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared up on Eagle Grove in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
