Garner-Hayfield-Ventura records sound decision over Belmond-Klemme 46-43

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Belmond-Klemme 46-43 on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura opened with a 26-20 advantage over Belmond-Klemme through the first quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Belmond-Klemme took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 11 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. Click here for a recap
