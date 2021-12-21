Garner-Hayfield-Ventura pulls python act on Eagle Grove 52-7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rolled past Eagle Grove for a comfortable 52-7 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Eagle Grove faced off against Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on December 14 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.
