Garner-Hayfield-Ventura hammers Mason City Newman Catholic into submission 70-41

Yes, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura looked superb in beating Mason City Newman Catholic, but no autographs please after its 70-41 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 29.
In recent action on January 21, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Sheffield West Fork on January 21 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.
