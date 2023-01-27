Garner-Hayfield-Ventura collects skin-tight win against Lake Mills 55-47

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura posted a narrow 55-47 win over Lake Mills on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Lake Mills played in a 65-38 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 17 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.