Full throttle: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley establishes quick lead, cruises past Davenport West 88-10

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in an 88-10 victory over Davenport West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 9.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West faced off on February 19, 2022 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on January 3 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.
