Frank family helps Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball program find success

From the time Chloe and Jayden Frank were in fourth grade, all they ever wanted to do was play basketball.

With their father, Matt, coaching their AAU basketball team, the Frank family would travel all over the Midwest just about every weekend during the winter and summer months.

“For eight years, all of our weekends and summers consisted of being in Minneapolis, Chicago and Ames,” Matt said. “It’s definitely been our family’s thing. It took a lot of time away from doing other things as a family, but it was always my wife and I – and we were all together.”

Now, with Jayden in her senior year, Chloe in her junior year and Matt in his third year as head coach, the trio has helped turn the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team back into a winning program.

The Cardinals sit at 11-8 on the year. With two regular season games left, the squad has locked up its first winning season since the 2014-2015 campaign. Both averaging over 12 points per game, the Frank sisters have plenty to do with the success.

Jayden, a 5-foot-9 senior, handles more of the point guard position. She’s already committed to play at Iowa Central Community College next year.