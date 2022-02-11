Fort Dodge manhandles Mason City 77-44

Fort Dodge painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Mason City's defense for a 77-44 win in Iowa girls basketball action on February 11.
Fort Dodge's offense thundered to a 37-17 lead over Mason City at the half.
