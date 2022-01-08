Forrest City overcomes 12-point deficit to down Clear Lake 62-46

Through one half of play, the girls basketball game between Class 3A No. 15 Forest City and No. 7 Clear Lake looked like it would be going the same way it had gone the previous ten times the two squads met.

Then the second half started.

Reagan Helgeson scored a career-high 22 points, Karly Lambert added a career-high 18 more and the Forest City Indians overcame a 12-point deficit to defeat the Lions 62-46. The win snaps Forest City's 10-game losing streak against Clear Lake.

Forest City (9-2) didn't look like they'd be snapping any streaks early on. Clear Lake was dominant inside on the offensive boards and the Indians simply weren't making shots. Heck, Clear Lake started the game on a 12-2 run as Forest City surrendered six points to Xada Johnson inside.

The Indians went on a 6-2 run from there before Jaden Anley made a buzzer-beating running floater to give the Lions a 16-8 lead after one quarter of play.

Initially, it looked like Forest City had turned the corner to start the second quarter as they cut the deficit to 16-12 before Clear Lake started sinking shots again. After Helgeson sunk a pair of free throws to make it 20-14, Emily Theiss and Jordan Mayland made back-to-back three-pointers to take a 26-14 lead. A pair of free throws by Lambert and a layup by Emma Anderson with three seconds remaining before the halftime whistle made it 26-18 at the midway point.

Forest City head coach Matt Erpelding spoke very plainly about what his team needed to do in the second half in order to pull out a victory.

"(The message) quite honestly was just to play better," Erpelding said. "We weren't yelling or screaming at them, we just played a really poor first half. A lot of that was due to Clear Lake and what they do and who they are. I think we were maybe a little bit too hyped for the game and how important it was and just got off to a bad start. We just relaxed and changed a little bit offensively, stayed more consistent with our defense in the second half I think as far as what we were trying to do. (The message was) nothing special. Just play better."

Play better the Indians did and they did so from the very beginning the third quarter on a 17-3 run, including three shots beyond the arc. Lambert sunk three three-pointers in the third quarter and Helgeson scored 10 in the third period.

Aside from a three-pointer from Theiss, Clear Lake's only points of the period came from two free throws as they were outscored 23-5 and found themselves trailing 41-31 entering the final quarter of play.

"Reagan and Carly just got really hot, we found them and that's exactly what we needed to do," said senior Shae Dillavou, who finished with 10 points. "Defensively, those shots fueled us. You get an extra pep in your step when everything is falling on the offensive side."

Mayland opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to seven, but Forest City never relinquished control as they went up by as many as 20 before finally taking a 16-point victory.

For the Lions (6-2), it was a disappointing finish after they played so well in the first half. Though it was a non-conference loss, the 2021 state semifinalists were hoping for a victory to boost their chances of hosting a game should they meet the Indians in the playoffs.

Now, they'll just have to move forward with the rest of their season and put this one in the rearview.

"The most important game of the season now is on Monday," said head coach Bart Smith. "We play Humboldt Monday and it's a conference game. We have to bounce back and we won't have much practice time so we just have to be ready for Monday."

Jaden Ainley led the Lions with 19 points.

Forest City will also play again on Monday against North Iowa. They'll have a little bit more pep in their step when they do so after Saturday's win.

"This one's been marked on the calendar for a long time," said Erpelding. "The locker room was really celebratory after this one as it should've been because this is a huge win. But we're right back at it Monday. We can't let our guard down."

