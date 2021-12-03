Forest City pounds out steady beat in win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Forest City nabbed it to nudge past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura moved ahead of Forest City 31-29 to start the fourth quarter.

The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cardinals 20-14 in the last stanza.

