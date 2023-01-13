Forest City paints near-perfect picture in win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56-35

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Forest City broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-35 explosion on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Iowa girls basketball action on January 13.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City played in a 55-49 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona and Forest City took on Clear Lake on January 7 at Clear Lake High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.