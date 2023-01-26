Forest City mows down Eagle Grove 60-35

Forest City gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Eagle Grove 60-35 on January 26 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Eagle Grove faced off against Lake Mills and Forest City took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 21 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. Click here for a recap.
