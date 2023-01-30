Forest City imposes its will on Buffalo Center North Iowa 54-22

Forest City played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Buffalo Center North Iowa during a 54-22 beating in Iowa girls basketball on January 30.

Last season, Forest City and Buffalo Center North Iowa squared off with January 10, 2022 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Forest City faced off against Waverly-Sr . For a full recap, click here. Forest City took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 20 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. Click here for a recap.

