Forest City hits last second shot to down WSR 46-43

The Forest City girls basketball team's lead had gone from comfortable to non-existent over the span of a quarter. After being up double-digits, the Indians were up by just three points over Waverly-Shell Rock with 38 seconds left on Tuesday when the Go-Hawks Brenna Bodensteiner nailed a three-pointer to tie the game. She fist pumped into the air as the Go-Hawks were ready to force overtime.

Karly Lambert had no interest in overtime.

Lambert sunk a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining to put the Indians on top and Colette Loges stole the ensuing in-bound pass from WSR to give Forest City the win, 46-43.

It was certainly a relief for the Indians after letting the lead slip away late. WSR trailed 29-18 late in the third quarter when their offense suddenly found a spark. They went on a 10-0 run to close the period, pulling them within one, 29-28.

With six minutes remaining in the game Katelyn Eggena made a layup to give the Go-Hawks their first lead of the game, 32-31. It only lasted 45 seconds before Forest City made a three-pointer, but the two squads traded baskets down the stretch before Bodensteiner's big shot. Fortunately for Forest City, that wasn't the final big shot of the night.

"It was really important that I have confidence in myself because I know that my teammates and my coaches all have confidence in me," said Lambert. "I didn't really know how much time was left on the clock. I just shot it like I always do and it went in and everybody started celebrating"

Forest City (13-3, 8-4) was led by Shae Dillavou's 15 points and Lambert's 12 points, all of which came on three-pointers.

Forest City will certainly take the win against the No.10 team in 4A, but as head coach Matt Erpelding pointed out after the game, there won't be much time to celebrate.

"We've got West Hancock on Friday," he said. "We can enjoy this one tonight, but then it's back to work tomorrow and get ready for West Hancock."

