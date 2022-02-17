Forest City has no plans of slowing down ahead of Regional Championship

The Forest City girls' basketball team looked like they'd be running away with their game Wednesday night against Pocahontas Area. In the end, they had to fight for dear life to pull out the win, but they still punched their ticket to the 3A Region 1 Championship against West Lyon this Saturday in Emmetsburg.

Now that they've made it this far, they have no intention of slowing down.

Wednesday's semifinal saw the Indians jump out to an 11-0 lead that grew to 19-4 in the blink of an eye. PAC caught up to them in the second quarter as Forest City's offense went ice-cold. They failed to make a single shot from the field in the second period and were held to a single free throw as they held a 20-19 lead entering the break.

Though Forest City started the second half on a 6-0 run, PAC managed to get their first lead of the game by the end of the third quarter as they went up 35-32.

The fourth quarter saw Forest City start with an 11-2 run before PAC got within one point with just 2:06 remaining. Forest City pulled ahead by six, PAC made a three-pointer. Forest City made a pair of free throws, PAC got back within two. To say the fourth quarter was wild would be an understatement.

In the end, though, Forest City managed to pull out the 55-49 win to make it to the next round.

"It feels tremendous," said head coach Matt Erpelding. "I'm just so happy and the kids are so excited."

Karly Lambert led the way with 19 points, Reagan Helgeson added 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Jerome had 10 points and Shae Dillavou had 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Dillavou, the team's leading scorer at 15.7 points per game, was held to just a single basket on the night, but still made her presence felt on defense and on the boards. Meanwhile, the rest of the Indians played inspired basketball, particularly Lambert, who went 9-for-10 at the free throw line over the final 1:31 of the game to put things on ice.

"We take what the defense gives us," said Erpelding. "They shut Shae down pretty well tonight...For Shae to score two points and us to score 55, there ain't too many teams that would think we could do that, but the kids in the locker room know we can do that and that's key."

Lambert, Dillavou and Erpelding all noted that the team rebounded the ball far better on Wednesday night than they had been recently. They felt that was one of the key reasons they were able to pull out the victory on an evening when the shots weren't falling as often as they'd like.

"We need to keep rebounding the ball," Lambert said. "This game we did it a lot better than we have in the past games that we've played. We just need to be mentally focused and locked in."

West Lyon enters Saturday's game with a record of 22-1 overall and 18-0 in their conference. Forest City, meanwhile, is 16-7 overall and 9-7 in the Top of Iowa West. It would be fair to say that Forest City will be the underdogs in the contest. However, this is a team that's highly motivated to get to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Once again, they have no intention of slowing down.

"We just need to play more consistently," said Dillavou. "We were up, we were down, we were up. We just lost a little focus and lost our shooters there for a little bit. (We just need to) making sure that every defensive possession we're locked in."

