Forest City girls riding defense as postseason approaches

It's been a fantastic year for the Forest City girls basketball team. The Indians currently sit at 13-4 overall and 8-4 in conference, good enough for fourth in the Top of Iowa West. If you ask any member of the team how they managed to get to that point, they'd tell you that their defense played a major role in it.

The Indians are currently only giving up 43 points per game. Aside from giving up 74 to Bishop Garrigan (undefeated in TOI-West) and 61 to North Union (second in the conference), Forest City hasn't given up more than 55 all year. In fact, they've twice held their opponents to under 20 points.

Their phenomenal defense was on display once again on Tuesday night at home against Waverly-Shell Rock. The Indians held the Go-Hawks to just 43 points on the night, forced 16 turnovers and most importantly made a huge play late. Forest City led 46-43 with 1.8 seconds left when the Go-Hawks inbounded the ball and freshman Colette Loges got the steal to ensure the win.

"At the time out (right before that) we knew the pressure was on them," said senior Shae Dillavou. "We need to play defense and do what we've been doing all game. Colette did exactly that and got a steal for us."

Again, though, it wasn't just that one play. Forest City's D has been outstanding all year.

"Our defense has really helped us win ball games this year," said junior Karly Lambert. "We just know that we have to have confidence in ourselves."

The Indians will need to continue playing with that defensive intensity moving forward. Two of Forest City's four remaining games come against West Hancock (13-4, 9-3) and Bishop Garrigan once again. Forest City knows that if they hope to position themselves well for a postseason run, they'll need to keep their foot to the pedal the rest of the way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0