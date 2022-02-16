Forest City girls advance to 3A Region 1 finals with 55-49 win over Pocahontas Area

Wednesday night's game between the girls of Forest City and Pocahontas Area looked at 10 different times like it could go 10 different ways.

When the clock struck zero, however, it went the way Forest City wanted.

Karly Lambert put up 19 points, Shae Dilavou hauled in 12 rebounds with three blocks and three steals and Forest City fended off a ferocious comeback attempt by Pocahontas Area to get the win, 55-49. As a result, FCHS is heading to the 3A Region 1 championship on Saturday.

Getting there was an emotional rollercoaster, however.

Forest City looked about as dominant as any team in any classification in the state to start off. They took an 11-0 lead in just 2:21 of play and eventually went up 19-4 in the opening quarter. In the second, however, they managed just one point and found themselves up just 20-19 at the break. Heck, they fell behind at the end of the third, looked like they'd done enough to secure victory with less than a minute to go only for things to get close again. It was a whirlwind of emotions throughout, but joy was the one Forest City settled on at the end.

"Lots of ups and downs, but definitely on a high right now," said Dillavou. "Definitely a high to come out with a victory against a super tough and aggressive Pocahontas team. Super excited."

The first quarter belonged entirely to Forest City. They jumped out to an 11-0 lead that grew to 19-4 before Pocahontas area began to close the gap. They finished the opening quarter on a 6-0 run to make it 19-10.

The second quarter didn't really belong to anyone, but it certainly didn't belong to Forest City. FCHS was held without a field goal and made just one of two free throw attempts while surrendering nine points in the period as they clung to a 20-19 lead at the midway point.

The third quarter saw Forest City emerge with renewed energy as they began the second half with a 6-0 run. Pocahontas Area began to find their offensive groove, however, as they went on an 8-2 run of their own. A pair of Karly Lambert free throws put Forest City up 30-27, but a three by Pocahontas Area tied the game for the first time since it was 0-0. The two teams traded baskets, but a three-pointer by Akaysa Duitscher with 10 seconds left until the fourth gave Pocahontas their first lead of the game, 35-32.

The fourth quarter was more of the same. Forest City started with an 11-2 run to go up 43-37 before Pocahontas cut it to 43-40. A free throw by Regan Helgeson made it 44-40 before a trey by Abby Oberhelman cut it to 44-43. Lambert made three out of four free throws while Colette Loges made two over the next 30 seconds to make it 49-43 Forest City with 48.7 seconds left, helping them breathe easier.

Then, Duitscher made a three-pointer to pull it back within three, 49-46. The breathing became heavy once more, but Lambert made another pair of free throws to extend the lead to five before Pocahontas made one of two foul shots. A Forest City turnover with 35.1 seconds remaining put things up in the air once more as Jenna Vonnahme proceeded to make a putback shot for Pocahontas with 25 seconds left to pull them within two, 51-49.

With 17.9 seconds remaining, Lambert went back to the line and sunk both of her shots. Pocahontas missed their next shot attempt with 8.2 seconds left, Forest City claimed possession on a jump ball, Lambert went back to the line and made two more free throws to finally put it away for FCHS.

"I knew I had to be really confident in myself because my coaches and teammates had a lot of confidence in me so I just knocked them down," Lambert said.

Helgeson finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, Jaden Jerome put up 10 points and Loges finished with seven points and seven rebounds for Forest City.

Now, Forest City will have to win one more game to claim the Region 1 championship. They'll face West Lyon at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Emmetsburg High School for the Region crown and a chance to extend their season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0