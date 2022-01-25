Forest City collects skin-tight win against Waverly-Sr 46-43

A sigh of relief filled the air in Forest City's locker room after Tuesday's 46-43 win against Waverly-Sr in Iowa girls basketball action on January 25.

The first quarter gave Forest City a 13-7 lead over Waverly-Sr.

Waverly-Sr fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Forest City would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.