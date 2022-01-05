Forest City circling Saturday as 'huge' game against one of 3A's best

The schedule has a weird way of lining things up at a good time.

Forest City's girls basketball team has routinely scheduled a non-conference game against Clear Lake for the last seven years. The Lions have won 10 straight meetings and only three of them were decided by single digits.

"Saturday's huge," Indians head coach Matt Erpelding said. "It has been circled for a long time."

He went as far as to say it is a must-win and there some ramifications that can break in Forest City's favor for the postseason.

It will be a top-15 showdown in Class 3A on that Saturday in Winnebago County when No. 8 Clear Lake will battle the No. 15 Indians. It will be the end of a telling week for the latter.

If Forest City can win or keep it close with Clear Lake, the regional assignments might be altered. If the Lions can continue their winning ways in the series, it becomes a moot point.

Simply put, there is a lot at stake for the Indians.

"Lot to prove against a really good Clear Lake team," senior forward Shae Dillavou said. "It will show us what we deserve to get in the postseason. It is really important that we compete. We don't deserve to be ranked if we can't compete with them."

The start of the first week out of the holiday break, Forest City was thrown into the fire against one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification.

It stumbled to 1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan by 21 points to fall two games back of the Golden Bears in the Top of Iowa West standings. Still, Erpelding was far from upset.

"I don't know if I've ever been this happy with the effort losing by 21," he said. "Just mental fatigue and that really hurt us. For who we were playing, I was happy with the way we played."

There were moments where the Indians had chances to cut it to single digits, particularly in the second quarter. Their bug-a-boo all season, and resurfaced on Tuesday in Algona, has been from beyond the arc.

They made just three 3-pointers on the night. Several of the attempts were wide open on the wings. The number of made shots from downtown is now at 45.

"We know if we miss one, we got the next one," junior Karly Lambert said. "You just got to have confidence in yourself and your teammates."

Erpelding doesn't see it as a big concern moving forward. After all, the Indians are within the top-30 in all of Class 3A in makes and 3-point percentage.

He wants his shooters to fire with confidence, stating he'll rarely red light a player from taking an open shot.

"That's their strength," Erpelding said. "We encourage that shot because that's where they are most effective. It is a green light, but be smart. It is the style we play."

Lambert believes it is a mental block that has made some of those shots not fall.

"Some of it could be," she added. "It is hard if you miss a couple and you kind of (dig) yourself a hole to get back up there and make a couple."

Forest City has a real chance to make a pretty big statement to the state and to the bottom half of the Class 3A rankings that it can hang or potentially beat a 2021 semifinalist.

After being happy about competing for all 32 minutes against Bishop Garrigan, the Indians want to go from competing against a premier team to beating them.

"They're a really good team and it is a tough one," Lambert said. "Our effort will be there."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

