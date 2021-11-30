Forest City busts out of the gates while establishing plethora of newcomers

No one has skipped a beat in the Forest City girls basketball program.

Replacing four starters seemed like a tall task for the Indians when the season started. It hasn't been a concern through two games.

They have shot out fast with a 2-0 start, the latest a 56-53 upset over Class 2A No. 12 West Fork on Monday night at home.

"It is super exciting," Forest City senior Shae Dillavou said. "That is a big win and something we can hang our hats on."

Dillavou was the lone starter back this winter fresh off a first team all-conference season in which she led the Indians with 14.3 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Her and Reagan Helgeson are the only two seniors that received significant court time on Monday.

"Those younger girls are eager to play at the varsity level," Dillavou said. "They have been super fun to play with."

So far, the healthy batch of underclassmen and juniors have had their fare share of good moments.

Jaden Jerome, a sophomore, buried the go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to defeat the Warhawks. She finished with 13 points as she made a home in both corners.

Emma Anderson came on late last season and started three games. Lili Nelson came off the bench and provided key defensive moments.

"It took us the majority of the first quarter to get those young kids to relax," Indians head coach Matt Erpelding said.

The biggest part of being new is Forest City's point guard spot, immediately being filled by freshman Colette Loges.

When Dillavou wasn't running as a point-forward, Loges would be the primary ball-handler. She also notched a couple of steals and turned them into points either for herself or teammates.

Coaches and teammates have been impressed with Loges.

"She plays AAU all summer," Dillavou said. "She's getting lots of court time. She's got a great mindset."

"She doesn't play like a freshman," Erpelding added. "I don't like to start freshmen early in the year, but she's ready. Once she puts her whole game together, she's going to be tough."

There were multiple instances on Monday when kicking the ball out to Jerome or Helgeson in the corner was the focus for the Indians if Dillavou was congested in the post.

For the offense to improve on last season's 47.5 points per contest, others will need to make shots. Helgeson had 18 points, the same output as Dillavou, on Monday.

Forest City has scored 56 points in each of its first two games.

"Everyone knows their roles," Dillavou said. "A lot of it comes with being conditioned."

One of the calling cards for the Indians is on defense. They forced nine fourth quarter turnovers to claw their way down from six with under two minutes to go.

A full-court press pushed them towards the win.

"We might not win every game, but we're going to be fun to watch," Erpelding said.

Class 1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan is the presumptive favorite to win the Top of Iowa West. There are a handful of teams vying for a runner-up finish and Forest City believes it is squarely in that mix.

Starting off 2-0 is viewed as a building block. The Indians have two more games on the docket this week and that's when Erpelding will have a better evaluation.

"We made a lot of youthful mistakes, but you expect that," he said. "You've got to make mistakes to get better. If we can put two games together to finish this week, then I'll think maybe those young kids have turned the corner already."

Dillavou hasn't altered her personal expectations either. She believes the Golden Bears are beatable and is far from willing to give them the conference title in November.

"We think we can beat anybody," Dillavou said. "We don't want to say anybody's got us."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

