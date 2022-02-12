Forest City advances to second round of regional playoffs

The old adage of defense wins games held true on Saturday night.

The Forest City Indian's girls basketball team (15-7) took on the Algona Bulldogs (11-10) with a trip to the second round of the 3A Region 1 tournament on the line. The game came down to the wire on the evening, but it was the Indians who snagged a 45-41 win.

You'd be forgiven for doubting the Indians chances coming into the game though.

Forest City entered the Saturday night matchup on a bit of slow spell, going just 3-5 in its last seven games. The Bulldogs on the other hand may have been one of the hottest teams in the region, entering the night on seven game winning streak after starting the season 4-10.

This was also a grudge match for the Bulldogs, who lost their season opener to Forest City 56-41.

It looked early on like it could be another dominant win for Forest City, jumping to a 13-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. But a strong Bulldogs second quarter cut the lead to 21-17 by halftime.

Junior A'Lailah Perry was the main force keeping Algona in the game, grabbing 11 first half rebounds, seven on the offensive end, to go along with eight points.

Algona's strong play continued into the third quarter where it took its first lead of the game with three minutes left in the quarter, going up 27-26. A run from Forest City got itself back in front with a three-point lead, 34-31, to the end of the quarter.

The entire fourth quarter was a back and forth affair, leading to the Indians holding a 43-41 lead with 39 seconds left on the clock, and the Bulldogs having possession coming out of a timeout.

A pair of huge steals from senior Shae Dillavou and freshman Colette Loges iced the game for the Indians, giving them a 45-41 win, and a trip to round two of regionals.

"It was a struggle tonight," Indians' head coach Matt Erpelding admitted following the game. "I thought we preserved, and our defense stepped up in the end."

It was a monster game from senior Reagan Helgeson, leading all scorers with 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds and two steals in the process.

A big fourth quarter from sophomore Emma Anderson played a key role in the Indians win as well, scoring three points and notching three steals all in the quarter to help keep the Bulldogs at bay.

"I knew this was a big game for us," Helgeson said. "I thought our ball movement was really good and I was able to knock down some points, but my teammates were able to knock down some points too."

"It was a big win," Anderson said. "I'm really excited to get a couple more games with my team."

Indians' leading scorer Dillavou, who was averaging 16.1 points per game coming into the night, had an uncharacteristically quiet game on offense. Dillavou scored just five points, as she struggled with foul trouble for much of the game, however, she still made her presence known ending the night with six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

After seven consecutive wins to keep themselves in the hunt, the Bulldogs season has come to an end; falling just short despite a strong performance.

"It was a heck of a high school game," Bulldogs' head coach Noel McLaughlin said. "They (Forest City) deserved it tonight... but we wanted this one."

The Indians had no answer for Perry all night, going for a 16-point, 18-rebound double-double. 13 of Perry's rebounds came on the offensive glass.

Forest City's season is far from over though, as the Indians have a second-round tournament date with the Pocahontas Area Indians (16-6).

"We'll watch some film, get back on the practice floor Monday and Tuesday and try get better offensively," Erpelding said.

The second-round matchup between Forest City and Pocahontas Area will be on Wednesday night, 7:00 p.m., at Forest City High School.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.