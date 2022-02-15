Flexing muscle: Springville rolls over Conrad BCLUW 84-29

Springville controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 84-29 victory over Conrad BCLUW in Iowa girls basketball action on February 15.

The Orioles' shooting stormed to a 61-12 lead over the Comets at the half.

The Orioles' might showed as they carried a 79-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

