Flexing muscle: Sheffield West Fork tightens grip on Nashua-Plainfield 59-27

It was a tough night for Nashua-Plainfield which was overmatched by Sheffield West Fork in this 59-27 verdict.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Nashua-Plainfield faced off on February 4, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.