Flexing muscle: Sheffield West Fork tightens grip on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48-11

Sheffield West Fork scored early and often to roll over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48-11 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 21.
In recent action on January 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Sheffield West Fork took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 14 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap.
