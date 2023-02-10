Mason City's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Ames 46-23 at Ames High on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mason City and Ames squared off with January 28, 2022 at Ames High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 31, Mason City squared off with Des Moines Roosevelt in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.