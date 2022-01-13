Flexing muscle: Mason City rolls over Marshalltown 57-16

Mason City's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Marshalltown during a 57-16 blowout on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Recently on January 8 , Mason City squared up on Des Moines Hoover in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Mason City made the first move by forging a 17-0 margin over Marshalltown after the first quarter.
Mason City's shooting stomped on to a 35-4 lead over Marshalltown at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.