Five storylines to watch for as girls basketball transitions to regional play

The journey to the 2022 girls state basketball tournament inside Wells Fargo Arena starts on Thursday.

For the 16 area teams, they will try to win at least three games to make the trek to Des Moines and get a chance to be one of eight teams in their respective classifications for a chance to win a state championship.

Class 1A gets things underway on Thursday with 2A and 3A starting on Saturday. Class 4A begins postseason play next week.

Here are five storylines to watch for over the next two weeks.

Can St. Ansgar pull of a stunner?

If the Saints can get past North Iowa in a first round contest and either Nashua-Plainfield or Valley Lutheran in the second round, it is likely on a clash course with Class 1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan in the regional semis.

The Golden Bears possess a Division I prospect in Audi Crooks and one of the best No. 2 options in the state in Molly Joyce. Yet St. Ansgar has something a lot of 1A teams don't.

The size to match with Crooks and Joyce.

Madison Hillman and Adrianna Kruse can go toe-for-toe with Crooks and Joyce. How physical the referees allow the game to be played in the paint will be a big factor in if the Saints can hang with Bishop Garrigan.

Two seeds abound

Of the 16 area teams, five of them are two seeds. The five are Riceville in 1A, West Fork and West Hancock in 2A plus Forest City and Clear Lake in 3A.

All of them are favorites to get to the regional final. Will any of them get to Des Moines?

The Warhawks drew the most difficult potential regional final matchup as they could be on a collision course with defending 2A state champion and the current No. 1 team in the class, Dike-New Hartford.

West Hancock might get Sibley-Ocheyedan in the regional final while Riceville has the potential to face Bishop Garrigan. Clear Lake, a 3A state semifinal team from last season, might face Estherville Lincoln Central, one of the best teams in the state.

Forest City drew arguably the most efficient team in Class 3A in West Lyon in its regional. If anyone is going to head to the state tournament from the area, it will be earned.

Frank, Richardson trying to nab first postseason win of careers

Chloe Frank and Liz Richardson have led the Cardinals since their freshmen seasons. They have both etched their names in the school record books for career scoring and rebounding.

One of the things they have not done was win a postseason game. If the duo wants to lead GHV to a regional win, it will have to be on the road against Pocahontas Area on Saturday.

The Cardinals have been up and down this season. They have shown the ability to keep up with and beat teams in the Top of Iowa West, but have fallen fat at times. None bigger than their last two games against North Union and Clear Lake, where they scored less than 30 points.

Mason City in a highly difficult region

It is no secret Mason City has played one of the more challenging schedules this season. That just what comes with playing primarily a Class 5A slate.

Mason City's Class 4A regional is no different. It will travel to Marion for a first round game with the winner facing fifth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semis.

The Wolves, one of the premier teams in 4A over the last few years, are atop the Wamac East and sit at 12-8 overall. The Saints are only behind two of the best 5A teams in the MVC Valley race.

On the other side of the bracket is 11th-ranked Keokuk. It is fair to say Mason City is in a daunting regional and with a team composed of primarily sophomores, it is a tall task to get to Des Moines.

Could there be a surprise team?

Every year, there is a team that goes on a surprising run to get to the regional final. There are a couple that might shock some people.

Central Springs is no offensive juggernaut, but it does play a smothering style of defense and has the height to compete with some smaller teams in its 2A regional. The Panthers face Belmond-Klemme in the second round and could get Dike-New Hartford in the semis.

The key for Central Springs is to get Kaci Crum and Alivea Harms some scoring help. Those two have shouldered a bulk of the offensive load, but players like Aubrey Hoeft and Carly Ryan have shown flashes.

Another team to keep that is a sleeper is Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The Bulldogs are under a resurgent season in which they finished second in the North Central Conference and pair two electric scorers with some defensive-first guards.

HD-CAL plays conference foe Iowa Falls-Alden in the first round and likely gets Estherville Lincoln Central as semifinal opponent. The Bulldogs will need Avery Hanson and Lauren Meader to score at a high rate and be able to slow down an ELC team that averages 61.2 points per game.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

