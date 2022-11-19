Five storylines to track this girls basketball season

The initial start of the 2022 girls basketball season commenced on Friday, but for the North Iowa, it starts on Saturday. Charles City will face Waterloo East, then Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Riceville will open on the road on Monday.

Much of the area will kick off the campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Here are five storylines to look at for the 2022-23 season.

Will Osage have a deeper bench?

The Green Devils won the Top of Iowa East Conference yet again and reached the regional semifinal ands lost to Aplington-Parkersburg by 19 points. They used a very thin bench, a maximum of seven-player rotation.

Osage starts at No. 9 in the preseason rankings in Class 3A behind the return of TIC East Player of the Year Claudia Aschenbrenner (14.4 points per game), fellow post Samantha Brandau (11.9 ppg, 10.6 rpg) and its rotation of guards in Brooklynn Halbach, Rylie Tabbert and Taylor Klobassa.

Coach Chad Erickson is expected to have a couple freshmen contribute to the court. The days of six-to-seven players seeing the court throughout the season may be a thing of the past.

Clear Lake searching for a new No. 1 scoring option

The graduation of area Player of the Year Jaden Ainley plus second-leading scorer Emily Theiss leaves the Lions needing to replace 656 of their 1,242 total points last winter.

Forward Xada Johnson could play a larger role as the returning leading scorer at 7.1 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game. Guards Jordan Mayland and Brooklynn Eden will handle much of the playmaking and an increase in scoring.

Clear Lake starts the year ranked 14th in Class 3A and will get tested out of the gate. It treks to 4A No. 6 Ballard in the season opener. It goes for another North Central Conference title, starting the slate versus Webster City.

Assessing the Iowa Alliance Conference

It will be the first girls basketball season for the new Iowa Alliance Conference and it may be one of the strongest sports for the league. There are three teams ranked in preseason rankings in Des Moines Roosevelt (No. 10 5A), Des Moines North (No. 11 5A) and Mason City (No. 14 4A)

The South will likely be decided between the Roughriders and Polar Bears, while the North could be three-headed race between Mason City, Ames and Fort Dodge. Waterloo East will also be in the mix.

The Riverhawks graduate just three seniors, including Division I recruit Jada Williams. Junior Reggi Spotts is the top returning scorer at 10.4 points per game while sophomore Zaria Falls was an instant impact post player. Nine of the players expected back are juniors or sophomores.

The field in the Top of Iowa West

Defending Class 1A state champion Bishop Garrigan is the runaway favorite to repeat as conference champs, paced by Iowa State recruit Audi Crooks and Truman State signee Molly Joyce. How two-through-nine shake out is up in the air.

Forest City brings back five players that started at least five games and will be strong at the guard spot with Colette Loges, Jaden Jerome, Emma Anderson, Lili Nelson and Karly Lambert. Bethany Warren will likely replace all-state forward Shae Dillavou down low.

West Hancock will build around junior first team all-conference player Mallory Leerar, who shot 41.7 percent from the field. Guards Shelby Goepel and Kamryn Eckels will compliment Leerar and Maddie Bruggeman is expected to be the Eagles top rebounder.

Riceville aims for third straight conference title

Ever since Darcy Fair took over, the Wildcats have gone 40-7 with two consecutive Iowa Star North titles and last winter, a trip to a Class 1A regional final.

Can they make another deep postseason run?

Five of Riceville’s top-six scorers from last season are back, paced by forward Joy Beran and her averages of 11.2 points per game, eight rebounds a night and over three steals and assists per contest. Tillotti Fair, Jaylyn Beran and Madison Mauer also return to the starting lineup.