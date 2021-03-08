 Skip to main content
Five area girls basketball standouts honored as IGCA All-State
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

The North Iowa area is full of talent in the sport of girls basketball.

Apparently, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) thinks so too.

Five area standouts were named to the IGCA All-State teams released on Monday morning. Seniors Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar) and Rachel Leerar (West Hancock) were named first team, while senior Dani Johnson (Osage), junior Jaden Ainley (Clear Lake) and junior Jada Williams (Mason City) were all named second team.

Below is a list of the five players and their accomplishments this season. Afterwards, the players on the IGCA All-District teams are included.

Class 1A, first team

Senior guard Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

Hali Anderson was one of the top players at the guard position in all classes. In her senior season, she was fifth in all classes with 156 assists and second in all classes with 123 steals. On top of that, the Northwestern College basketball commit led her team in points and averaged 14.5 points per game. Anderson helped lead the Saints to a second consecutive state tournament.

St. Ansgar vs Turkey Valley girls basketball regional championship - Anderson

St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson (11) runs the ball down court at the regional championship basketball game against Turkey Valley in New Hampton on Wednesday.

Class 2A, first team

Senior guard Rachel Leerar, West Hancock

Despite missing time due to injury, Rachel Leerar was solid in her senior season. In only 17 games of action, Leerar averaged over 22 points per game. She also averaged 5.2 steals, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The University of Nebraska Kearney basketball commit led the Eagles to a 19-6 overall record.

West Hancock vs. DNH-Rachel Leerar

West Hancock senior Rachel Leerar dribbles the ball on Wednesday in the Class 2A, Region 6 championship game against Dike-New Hartford. The Wolverines beat the Eagles, 72-30, to advance to the state tournament. 

Class 3A, second team

Senior forward Dani Johnson, Osage

Dani Johnson was a standout performer on the hardwood this fall and winter. After helping lead the Green Devils to a state title in volleyball, Johnson played a large role on the basketball team. In her senior year, she averaged 20.3 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game and shot 55.9% from the field. The UNI volleyball commit helped the Green Devils earn another share of the Top of Iowa East title this season.

St. Ansgar girls basketball vs Osage - Johnson

Osage senior Dani Johnson (22) was named Top of Iowa Conference West Division Player of the Year, along with St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson.

Junior guard Jaden Ainley, Clear Lake

In her first season as a starter, Jaden Ainley was excellent for the Clear Lake girls basketball team. Ainley was all over the court, averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Ainley was a large reason the Lions went undefeated in North Central Conference play and went back to the state tournament semifinals. 

Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock - Ainley

Jaden Ainley (#24) makes a shot against Waverly-Shell Rock at a game in Clear Lake on Jan. 4.

Class 4A second team

Junior guard Jada Williams, Mason City

Jada Williams was the foundation of the young Mason City girls basketball team this season. The junior guard averaged nearly 15 points per game and was all over the boards, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game. The UW-Milwaukee basketball commit also averaged 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Mason City girls basketball vs Charles City - Williams

Jada Williams (10) scores against Charles City at a game in Mason City in February. 

All-District selections

Class 1A, Northeast

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar

Coach of the Year: Scott Cakerice

Class 1A, North Central

Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic

O'Malley Fair, Riceville

Class 2A, Northeast

Emma Martinek, West Fork

Class 2A, Northwest

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock

Class 3A, Northeast

Ellie Bobinet, Osage

Dani Johnson, Osage

Class 3A, Northwest

Jaden Ainley, Clear Lake

Class 4A, Northeast

Reggi Spotts, Mason City

Jada Williams, Mason City

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

