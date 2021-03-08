Five area girls basketball standouts honored as IGCA All-State

The North Iowa area is full of talent in the sport of girls basketball.

Apparently, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) thinks so too.

Five area standouts were named to the IGCA All-State teams released on Monday morning. Seniors Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar) and Rachel Leerar (West Hancock) were named first team, while senior Dani Johnson (Osage), junior Jaden Ainley (Clear Lake) and junior Jada Williams (Mason City) were all named second team.

Below is a list of the five players and their accomplishments this season. Afterwards, the players on the IGCA All-District teams are included.

Class 1A, first team

Senior guard Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

Hali Anderson was one of the top players at the guard position in all classes. In her senior season, she was fifth in all classes with 156 assists and second in all classes with 123 steals. On top of that, the Northwestern College basketball commit led her team in points and averaged 14.5 points per game. Anderson helped lead the Saints to a second consecutive state tournament.

Class 2A, first team

Senior guard Rachel Leerar, West Hancock