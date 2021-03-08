Five area girls basketball standouts honored as IGCA All-State

The North Iowa area is full of talent in the sport of girls basketball.
Apparently, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) thinks so too.
Five area standouts were named to the IGCA All-State teams released on Monday morning. Seniors Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar) and Rachel Leerar (West Hancock) were named first team, while senior Dani Johnson (Osage), junior Jaden Ainley (Clear Lake) and junior Jada Williams (Mason City) were all named second team.
Below is a list of the five players and their accomplishments this season. Afterwards, the players on the IGCA All-District teams are included.
Class 1A, first team
Senior guard Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
Hali Anderson was one of the top players at the guard position in all classes. In her senior season, she was fifth in all classes with 156 assists and second in all classes with 123 steals. On top of that, the Northwestern College basketball commit led her team in points and averaged 14.5 points per game. Anderson helped lead the Saints to a second consecutive state tournament.
Class 2A, first team
Senior guard Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
Despite missing time due to injury, Rachel Leerar was solid in her senior season. In only 17 games of action, Leerar averaged over 22 points per game. She also averaged 5.2 steals, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The University of Nebraska Kearney basketball commit led the Eagles to a 19-6 overall record.
Class 3A, second team
Senior forward Dani Johnson, Osage
Dani Johnson was a standout performer on the hardwood this fall and winter. After helping lead the Green Devils to a state title in volleyball, Johnson played a large role on the basketball team. In her senior year, she averaged 20.3 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game and shot 55.9% from the field. The UNI volleyball commit helped the Green Devils earn another share of the Top of Iowa East title this season.
Junior guard Jaden Ainley, Clear Lake
In her first season as a starter, Jaden Ainley was excellent for the Clear Lake girls basketball team. Ainley was all over the court, averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Ainley was a large reason the Lions went undefeated in North Central Conference play and went back to the state tournament semifinals.
Class 4A second team
Junior guard Jada Williams, Mason City
Jada Williams was the foundation of the young Mason City girls basketball team this season. The junior guard averaged nearly 15 points per game and was all over the boards, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game. The UW-Milwaukee basketball commit also averaged 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
All-District selections
Class 1A, Northeast
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar
Coach of the Year: Scott Cakerice
Class 1A, North Central
Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic
O'Malley Fair, Riceville
Class 2A, Northeast
Emma Martinek, West Fork
Class 2A, Northwest
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
Class 3A, Northeast
Ellie Bobinet, Osage
Dani Johnson, Osage
Class 3A, Northwest
Jaden Ainley, Clear Lake
Class 4A, Northeast
Reggi Spotts, Mason City
Jada Williams, Mason City
