Fast pass: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moves in front early to dispose of Dubuque Hempstead for good 56-46

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy raced to a big first quarter lead and held on for a 56-46 win over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Cougars made the first move by forging a 56-35 margin over the Mustangs after the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy chalked up this decision in spite of Dubuque Hempstead's spirited final-quarter performance.
In recent action on January 18, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 18 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
