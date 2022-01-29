Extra time is kind to Guttenberg Clayton Ridge in overtime defeat of Wyoming Midland 51-44

Extra action was needed before Guttenberg Clayton Ridge could slip past Wyoming Midland 51-44 at Guttenberg Clayton Ridge High on January 29 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 15, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian and Wyoming Midland took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on January 18 at Wyoming Midland High School. For more, click here.
Guttenberg Clayton Ridge's kept the advantage through the first overtime period with a 51-44 scoring edge over Wyoming Midland.
