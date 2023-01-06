Epworth Western Dubuque sinks Cedar Rapids CR Washington with solid showing 69-58

No quarter was granted as Epworth Western Dubuque blunted Cedar Rapids CR Washington's plans 69-58 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with January 25, 2022 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
