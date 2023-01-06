 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Epworth Western Dubuque sinks Cedar Rapids CR Washington with solid showing 69-58

No quarter was granted as Epworth Western Dubuque blunted Cedar Rapids CR Washington's plans 69-58 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with January 25, 2022 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

