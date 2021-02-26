Eleven North Iowa girls named to IGCA All-District teams

The Iowa girls high school basketball season is coming to a close with just two teams, St. Ansgar and Clear Lake, still in the hunt for a state title. With everybody else now enjoying the first few weeks of the offseason, postseason awards time has arrived.
On Friday, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released the 2020-2021 All-District teams, and there were plenty of North Iowa athletes represented.
Here are the local players who made the all-district cut.
Class 1A
Northeast District
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar
Coach of the Year: Scott Cakerice, St. Ansgar
North Central
O'Malley Fair, Riceville
Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic
Class 2A
Northeast
Emma Martinek, West Fork
Northwest
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
Class 3A
Northeast
Ellie Bobinet, Osage
Dani Johnson, Osage
Northwest
Jaiden Ainley, Clear Lake
Class 4A
Northeast
Reggi Spotts, Mason City
Jada Williams, Mason City
