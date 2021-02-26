 Skip to main content
Eleven North Iowa girls named to IGCA All-District teams
The Iowa girls high school basketball season is coming to a close with just two teams, St. Ansgar and Clear Lake, still in the hunt for a state title. With everybody else now enjoying the first few weeks of the offseason, postseason awards time has arrived. 

On Friday, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released the 2020-2021 All-District teams, and there were plenty of North Iowa athletes represented. 

Here are the local players who made the all-district cut. 

Class 1A

Northeast District

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

St. Ansgar vs Turkey Valley girls basketball regional championship - Anderson

Hali Anderson (11) runs the ball down court at the regional championship basketball game against Turkey Valley in New Hampton on Wednesday.

Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar

St. Ansgar vs Turkey Valley girls basketball regional championship - Urbatsch

Gracie Urbatsch (15) watches her shot go in at the regional championship game against Turkey Valley in New Hampton on Wednesday.

Coach of the Year: Scott Cakerice, St. Ansgar

North Central 

O'Malley Fair, Riceville

Riceville girls basketball vs Kee - Fair

Riceville's O'Malley Fair (30) watches a shot go in against Kee earlier this season. 

Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic

NC basketball 3

Kealan Curley looks to catch a pass at a regional game against Rockford earlier this season. 

Class 2A

Northeast

Emma Martinek, West Fork

Emma Martinek 1

Sophomore Emma Martinek practices at West Fork High School in Sheffield in late January. 

Northwest

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock

West Hancock- Rachel Leerar

West Hancock senior Rachel Leerar drives toward the hoop Wednesday against Dike-Hartford in Hampton. The Eagles lost to the Wolverines, 72-30. 

Class 3A

Northeast

Ellie Bobinet, Osage

Osage vs. Waukon 3

Senior Ellie Bobinet takes a shot in the regional championship against Waukon on Saturday at Waverly.

Dani Johnson, Osage

St. Ansgar girls basketball vs Osage - Johnson

Osage senior Dani Johnson (22) was named Top of Iowa Conference West Division Player of the Year, along with St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson.

Northwest

Jaiden Ainley, Clear Lake

Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock - Ainley

Jaden Ainley (#24) makes a shot against Waverly-Shell Rock at a game in Clear Lake on Jan. 4.

Class 4A

Northeast

Reggi Spotts, Mason City

Mason City girls basketball vs Charles City - Spotts

Reggi Spotts (34) takes a shot from the free throw line at a game against Charles City earlier this season. 

Jada Williams, Mason City

Mason City girls basketball vs Charles City - Williams

Jada Williams (10) scores against Charles City at a game in Mason City last week. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

