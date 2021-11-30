Eldridge North Scott wins tense tussle with Davenport North 46-44

Eldridge North Scott upended Davenport North for a narrow 46-44 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on November 30.

The Wildcats authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lancers 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense moved to a 29-17 lead over Davenport North at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott's edge showed as it carried a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Davenport North fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Eldridge North Scott would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

