Eldridge North Scott topples Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 46-37

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Eldridge North Scott wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-37 over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on November 30 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap
