Eldridge North Scott survives for narrow win over Central DeWitt 73-67

Eldridge North Scott walked the high-wire before edging Central DeWitt 73-67 on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott played in a 73-36 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport West and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Assumption on January 10 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.