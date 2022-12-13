Eldridge North Scott routs Davenport Central 70-28

Eldridge North Scott's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Davenport Central 70-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Central squared off with February 1, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport Assumption and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport North on December 2 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.