Eldridge North Scott responds to adversity to stop Davenport West 60-20

Davenport West cut in front to start, but Eldridge North Scott answered the challenge to collect a 60-20 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 10.
In recent action on January 3, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Assumption and Eldridge North Scott took on Muscatine on January 3 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap.
