Clinton got no credit and no consideration from Eldridge North Scott, which slammed the door 70-29 in Iowa girls basketball on February 10.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Clinton faced off on February 16, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley . Click here for a recap. Clinton took on Davenport Central on February 6 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.