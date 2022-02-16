 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott controls the action and Clinton in affair 57-24

Clinton had no answers as Eldridge North Scott roared to a 57-24 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 16.

In recent action on February 8, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Central DeWitt and Clinton took on Davenport North on February 4 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

Eldridge North Scott's offense took charge to a 30-14 lead over Clinton at halftime.

