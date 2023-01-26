Eldridge North Scott barely beats Central DeWitt 73-67

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Eldridge North Scott defeated Central DeWitt 73-67 at Central Dewitt High on January 26 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
