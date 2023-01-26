 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott barely beats Central DeWitt 73-67

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Eldridge North Scott defeated Central DeWitt 73-67 at Central Dewitt High on January 26 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott played in a 73-36 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 20, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Davenport Assumption in a basketball game. For results, click here.

