Eagles don't get final shot off, fall to Golden Bears in thriller

Being in close, one-possession games is not something West Hancock has had a lot of this season.

Prior to Friday night's contest against Bishop Garrigan, the Eagles have had one game conclude with a final in single digits.

It showed with 10 seconds to go.

After Molly Joyce missed the front end of a one-and-one with 7.7 seconds remaining, West Hancock couldn't get a final shot off in time as the Class 1A No. 2 Golden Bears prevailed 53-52 over the 2A No. 6 Eagles in a Top of Iowa West thriller in Algona.

"That's part my fault and the other problem is I didn't keep a timeout, which I should have," Eagles head coach Paul Sonius said. "We have all the tools. We just got to keep putting things together little by little."

Mallory Leerar had attempted four shots from beyond the arc in the second half. She wishes she hoisted up a fifth.

Instead, she passed it off and the buzzer sounded, starting an emphatic celebration by Bishop Garrigan as it bumped up its cushion atop the standings to two games.

"I should have just taken a last second shot," Leerar said.

No lead was greater four points in the second half. With under 70 seconds left, Audi Crooks converted a 3-point play to put Bishop Garrigan up 53-49.

The junior was held to 10 points in the first three quarters combined. She had nine in the final eight minutes, six from the charity stripe.

"Audi Crooks shot better free throws than she's shot all year long," Sonius said. "We want to play tough. Unless you've got a 6-foot-3, 6-2 girl to go against her, you're not going to totally stop Audi Crooks."

Leah Aitchison missed a corner jumper with 22 seconds to go and Kennedy Kelly fouled out. Despite West Hancock's second best scorer now designated to the bench, after a missed free throw by the Golden Bears, Shelby Goepel buried a trifecta with nine seconds left to make it a one-point game.

"We knew a layup wasn't going to be there," Leerar said.

No one on the Eagles bench was frowning after the final horn sounded. Leerar led their offense with 18 points with Scout Johanson chipping in 14 and Kelly recording 11.

"A lot of people doubted us, they expected us to get blown out," Johanson said. "We held our ground."

West Hancock (8-3, 6-2 TOI-West) led for 90 percent of the first half. It went on a 7-0 run to take its largest lead of the game at nine points.

Yet Bishop Garrigan responded with an 8-0 spurt.

"That hurt," Sonius said.

The Eagles will get a tough stretch after next week. They will play North Union, who now takes over second place in the conference, twice in the span of a week and get Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on the road.

Everyone in their locker room believes the setback will only help them for the remainder of January.

"This game helped us releaze we can compete with these teams and what we're capable of," Leerar said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

