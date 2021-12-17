Durant records sound decision over Camanche 37-32

Durant didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Camanche 37-32 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Camanche faced off against Iowa City Regina and Durant took on West Liberty on December 3 at West Liberty High School.
