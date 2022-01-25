Dubuque Wahlert nips Marion Linn-Mar in scare 61-56

Dubuque Wahlert upended Marion Linn-Mar for a narrow 61-56 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion Linn-Mar took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 18 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Click here for a recap
