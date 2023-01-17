Dubuque Wahlert dismantles Cedar Rapids CR Washington 74-35

It would have taken a herculean effort for Cedar Rapids CR Washington to claim this one, and Dubuque Wahlert wouldn't allow that in a 74-35 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Dubuque Wahlert squared off with January 7, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Waterloo West and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 10 at Dubuque Wahlert. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.