Dubuque Senior earns narrow win over Cedar Rapids Prairie 31-30

Dubuque Senior knocked off Cedar Rapids Prairie 31-30 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on December 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Dubuque Senior broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-18 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Hawks turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Rams put the game on ice.

